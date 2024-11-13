 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_brianflores_241113.jpg
Flores expresses interest in head coaching again
nbc_pft_harbaughbros_241113.jpg
John vs. Jim Harbaugh to have playoff implications
nbc_pftpm_prescottinjury_241112.jpg
What’s next for Cowboys with Dak out for year?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_brianflores_241113.jpg
Flores expresses interest in head coaching again
nbc_pft_harbaughbros_241113.jpg
John vs. Jim Harbaugh to have playoff implications
nbc_pftpm_prescottinjury_241112.jpg
What’s next for Cowboys with Dak out for year?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Miles Sanders avoided major injury in Germany

  
Published November 13, 2024 08:31 AM

Panthers running back Miles Sanders was carted off the field during the team’s win over the Giants in Munich last Sunday, but it doesn’t look like he’s going to miss an extended period of time.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Sanders had extensive testing done on his foot and ankle and that he visited a specialist in order to determine the severity of the injury. That resulted in a view that Sanders avoided a major injury and is considered day-to-day.

The Panthers have a bye, so next week will be the next chance to check in on Sanders’s status.

Sanders has 38 carries for 139 yards and a touchdown to go with 21 catches for 98 yards while working behind Chuba Hubbard this season.