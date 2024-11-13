Report: Miles Sanders avoided major injury in Germany

Panthers running back Miles Sanders was carted off the field during the team’s win over the Giants in Munich last Sunday, but it doesn’t look like he’s going to miss an extended period of time.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Sanders had extensive testing done on his foot and ankle and that he visited a specialist in order to determine the severity of the injury. That resulted in a view that Sanders avoided a major injury and is considered day-to-day.

The Panthers have a bye, so next week will be the next chance to check in on Sanders’s status.

Sanders has 38 carries for 139 yards and a touchdown to go with 21 catches for 98 yards while working behind Chuba Hubbard this season.