Report: Morgan Moses is expected to miss 2-4 weeks with MCL sprain, bone bruise

  
Published September 21, 2024 12:38 PM

There is some more clarity to the injury suffered by Jets offensive tackle Morgan Moses on Thursday night.

Moses has an MCL sprain and a bone bruise that is expected to keep him out for two-to-four weeks, according to a report from NFL Media.

Moses, 33, was traded from the Ravens to the Jets in March for his second stint with the club.

First-round pick Ole Fashanu replaced Moses at right tackle on Thursday night.

After a long weekend, the Jets will host the Broncos in Week 4.