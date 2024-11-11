Report: MRI confirms Tristan Wirfs MCL sprain

The Buccaneers may be without their left tackle for a bit, but he has avoided a long-term injury.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, an MRI confirmed Tristan Wirfs suffered an MCL sprain. It is set to keep him out for multiple weeks, but it’s a relief that the injury is not worse.

Wirfs exited Sunday’s loss to the 49ers in the second quarter, with Justin Skule coming in to replace him.

The No. 13 overall pick of the 2020 draft, Wirfs has started all 73 games he’s played in his career. He was on the field for every Buccaneers offensive snap in 2023.

The Bucs have a bye in Week 11, which could give Wirfs some time to heal up. The club will be on the road to play the Giants in Week 12.