 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week10superlativesv2_241111.jpg
Week 10 superlatives: Steelers, Eagles impress
nbc_pft_sundaystatements_241111.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements in Week 10
nbc_pft_giants_241111.jpg
Jones’ time as Giants’ starting QB nearing an end

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week10superlativesv2_241111.jpg
Week 10 superlatives: Steelers, Eagles impress
nbc_pft_sundaystatements_241111.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements in Week 10
nbc_pft_giants_241111.jpg
Jones’ time as Giants’ starting QB nearing an end

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: MRI confirms Tristan Wirfs MCL sprain

  
Published November 11, 2024 12:02 PM

The Buccaneers may be without their left tackle for a bit, but he has avoided a long-term injury.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, an MRI confirmed Tristan Wirfs suffered an MCL sprain. It is set to keep him out for multiple weeks, but it’s a relief that the injury is not worse.

Wirfs exited Sunday’s loss to the 49ers in the second quarter, with Justin Skule coming in to replace him.

The No. 13 overall pick of the 2020 draft, Wirfs has started all 73 games he’s played in his career. He was on the field for every Buccaneers offensive snap in 2023.

The Bucs have a bye in Week 11, which could give Wirfs some time to heal up. The club will be on the road to play the Giants in Week 12.