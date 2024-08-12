Report: Multiple teams have contacted Patriots about trade for Matthew Judon

Coach Jerod Mayo said recently that the Patriots were “moving past” a contract stalemate with Matthew Judon, but if the team wants to move on from the edge rusher it has an opportunity to do so.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that multiple teams have called the Patriots about a trade for Judon.

Judon is scheduled to make $6.5 million in the final year of his deal and wants more. The Patriots made a contract offer this summer that Judon didn’t accept, and thus the sides are where they are.

The Patriots are longshots to make the postseason with or without Judon, so a trade makes sense as they build for the future with a young core.

Judon has made it clear to the Patriots he’s unhappy with his current deal.

He played only four games last season after totaling 15.5 sacks in 2022.

Judon has recorded 66.5 sacks, 87 tackles for loss and 165 quarterback hits in 144 career games for Baltimore and New England.