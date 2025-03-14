Report: Myles Garrett frequently shows up late, skips mandatory team events

The Browns spent a fortune to make defensive end Myles Garrett happy after Garrett requested a trade, but one report suggests that Garrett hasn’t been the kind of presence in the locker room that great teams are built around.

The report paints Garrett as someone who acts entitled and doesn’t take the kind of responsibility for leading the team that a great player should.

“It’s well known within the Browns that Garrett is frequently late to the facility. He has skipped mandatory team activities on multiple occasions,” writes Jason Lloyd at TheAthletic.com.

If that fact is well known within the Browns’ facility, it has been kept surprisingly quiet outside the Browns’ facility. It’s also worth wondering why this is coming out right now, after Garrett signed a record contract that guarantees him $123.5 million and makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Garrett got that contract just a month after requesting a trade and saying he wanted to win a Super Bowl and didn’t think he could do so in Cleveland. Now he’s tied to the Browns, who apparently think his dominant presence on the field can be part of their franchise turnaround — even if he leaves something to be desired off the field.