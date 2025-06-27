Report: NFL informs teams there will not be a supplemental draft this year

It will be another year without a supplemental draft in the NFL.

Dane Brugler of TheAthletic.com reports that the NFL has informed teams that there will not be a supplemental draft this summer. There has not been a supplemental draft held since 2019. Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson was selected in the fifth round of that draft and remains the last player to enter the NFL through that process.

The supplemental draft is for players who have seen their college eligibility change for players since the deadline to enter the draft. Teams making selections at any point in the seven-round draft would sacrifice their pick in the same round of the next year’s common draft.

The first supplemental draft took place in 1977 and 46 players have been selected since its inception. That group includes names like Cris Carter, Josh Gordon, Bobby Humphrey, and Bernie Kosar, but the current trend suggests that list might not grow any time soon.