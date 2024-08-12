Report: NFL will meet with multiple private equity firms this week

As the NFL moves toward allowing private equity investments in teams, the NFL is exploring potentially viable private-equity funds.

Sportico.com reports that a “handful” of groups will meet with the league this week.

One meeting will happen with Arctos Partners. Another meeting will occur with a group that consists of Carlyle, Blackstone, CVC, and Dynasty Equity.

The NFL reportedly is considering a call option that would permit the league to buy back the equity, if the owners decide to abandon the policy.

The league has targeted Tuesday, August 27, for a potential ownership meeting aimed at voting on private-equity rules. The maximum private investment in any given team is expected to be 10 percent. Several weeks ago, Commissioner Roger Goodell did not rule out the possibility of the percentage increasing.