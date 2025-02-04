 Skip navigation
Report: NFL will remove “End Racism” message from end zone for Super Bowl

  
Published February 4, 2025 02:40 PM

Many things about the Super Bowl field look different from the normal NFL gridiron. This year, the Super Bowl playing surface will break from a four-plus-year tradition.

According to Mike Silver of TheAthletic.com, the “End Racism” slogan will be removed from the back of the end zone for Super Bowl LIX. The message was first adopted in 2020, after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The slogans “Choose Love” and “It Takes All of Us” will be used instead.

“We felt it was an appropriate statement for what the country has collectively endured, given recent tragedies, and can serve as an inspiration,” chief NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Silver.

As Silver notes, the change also could be viewed as a nod to the current political climate, which has seen the new administration (and various states) pushing back against diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts.

It’s unclear whether it’s a permanent change. The “End Racism” slogan appeared in the back of the end zone for the NFC Championship. “Choose Love” and “It Takes All Of Us” were used for the AFC Championship.