Report: Odell Beckham Jr. to visit Dolphins Thursday

A recent report mentioned wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as a possibility for the Jets, but the free agent wideout’s first visit of free agency will reportedly come with another AFC East team.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports that Beckham is scheduled to meet with the Dolphins on Thursday.

The Dolphins recently re-signed Braxton Berrios, but don’t have a clear No. 3 wideout to go with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Beckham would be an interesting choice for that role given some of his past feelings about the size of his role in the offenses he’s played in, but the options for both sides aren’t growing as free agents continue to find homes around the league.

Beckham had 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns with the Ravens last season.