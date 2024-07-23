 Skip navigation
Report: Odell Beckham will begin training camp on PUP list

  
Published July 23, 2024 03:49 PM

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is not ready to practice as the Dolphins begin training camp this week.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Miami is placing Beckham on the physically unable to perform list.

While Beckham’s injury has not been disclosed, it doesn’t appear as if Beckham will have an extended absence. Pelissero’s report notes that Beckham is “working through minor things” so this is the Dolphins’ plan to ease him into action.

Beckham, 31, signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins in May after spending last season with the Ravens.

In 14 regular-season games last year, he caught 35 passes for 565 yards with three touchdowns. Beckham also had four catches for 34 yards in two postseason games.