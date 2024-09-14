 Skip navigation
Report: Officer who detained Tyreek Hill has been suspended six times

  
Published September 13, 2024 10:51 PM

In the days following his detainment by Miami-Dade police before the Week 1 game against the Jaguars, Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has tried to balance a desire for conciliation with a call for accountability. He has said, in no uncertain terms, that he wants the officer who escalated the situation to be fired.

A new report potentially strengthens Hill’s case.

Via Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640, the officer who was placed on administrative duties following the incident has been suspended six times during his career. Danny Torres, a 27-year veteran of the department, has been suspended for as long as 20 days.

That history could become highly relevant to the internal procedures that will determine the proper disciplinary outcome. He will have rights to contest any discipline, and the appropriate apparatus will resolve any disagreements as to the proposed outcome.

The report posted by Slater suggests that Torres has not been suspended since 2019. A five-year gap between incidents triggering a potentially severe outcome could aid his cause.

Ultimately, the decision will be based on the standards developed and employed as a broader course of practice within the Miami-Dade Police Department. Obviously, however, the officer’s history of suspensions won’t make the situation any better for him.