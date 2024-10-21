 Skip navigation
Report: Orlando Brown Jr. suffered calf strain in win over Browns

  
Published October 21, 2024 12:16 PM

There is some more clarity on the injury suffered by one of Cincinnati’s offensive linemen on Sunday.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. suffered a calf strain during the win over the Browns and is having more testing done to determine the injury’s severity.

Rapoport noted Brown’s condition is known as “tennis leg” because it commonly occurs with tennis players.

Brown, 28, is in his second season with the Bengals. The four-time Pro Bowler has been on the field for 91 percent of the team’s offensive snaps and 16 percent of special teams snaps so far this season.