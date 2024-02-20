Report: Packers hire Aaron Hill as strength and conditioning coach

The Packers have hired Aaron Hill as their new strength and conditioning coach, Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com reports.

Hill spent the past five seasons with the 49ers as assistant strength and conditioning coach under head strength and conditioning coach Dustin Perry.

Hill earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology sport and exercise science in 2013 and his master’s degree in applied kinesiology-sport and exercise science in 2014. He began his career as an intern at the University of Minnesota in 2014-15.

He had an offseason internship in the strength and conditioning department of the Panthers in 2015.

Hill served as an assistant strength and conditioning coach at Vanderbilt from 2015-18 before Kyle Shanahan hired him in 2019.