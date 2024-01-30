Report: Panthers agree to terms with Bucs assistant Harold Goodwin

The Panthers are hiring Bucs assistant head coach and run game coordinator Harold Goodwin, NFL Media reports.

Goodwin will follow Dave Canales, taking the same role in Carolina.

The Panthers reportedly hired Buccaneers receivers coach Brad Idzik their new offensive coordinator Tuesday.

Goodwin, 50, spent five seasons in Tampa after stints with the Bears, Steelers, Colts and Cardinals.

He was the Cardinals’ offensive coordinator from 2013-17 before joining the Bucs.