Report: Panthers block Jaguars request to interview Ejiro Evero for defensive coordinator

The Panthers have fired their head coach and General Manager, but not all assistants are currently able to seek employment elsewhere.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Carolina has blocked a request from Jacksonville to interview defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for the same position. The Panthers plan to interview Evero for their own head coaching vacancy.

Evero was hired last offseason after spending one year with the Broncos as defensive coordinator. Much like in 2022, the Panthers’ defense was the team’s strength in comparison to an inept offense. Carolina finished No. 4 in total defense after Denver finished No. 7 in total defense with Evero at the helm.

Jacksonville elected to fire coordinator Mike Caldwell and his staff after the team finished No. 22 in total defense and No. 17 in points allowed. The Jaguars were 8-3 before dropping five of their last six games to finish the year 9-8 and miss the postseason.