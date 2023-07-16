 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Diving - Day 3
Jessica Parratto, Delaney Schnell rally for bronze at diving worlds
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 17 Cal at Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 12 Jordan Botelho, senior Vyper defensive end
NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 - Qualifying
Dr. Diandra: Best bet drivers at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdfstage15_crash_230718.jpg
Fan causes massive peloton crash in TDF Stage 15
nbc_golf_lpga_danaopenrd3hl_230715.jpg
Highlights: Dana Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerrecap_230715.jpg
Scheffler ‘hanging in’ at Scottish Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Diving - Day 3
Jessica Parratto, Delaney Schnell rally for bronze at diving worlds
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 17 Cal at Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 12 Jordan Botelho, senior Vyper defensive end
NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 - Qualifying
Dr. Diandra: Best bet drivers at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdfstage15_crash_230718.jpg
Fan causes massive peloton crash in TDF Stage 15
nbc_golf_lpga_danaopenrd3hl_230715.jpg
Highlights: Dana Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_schefflerrecap_230715.jpg
Scheffler ‘hanging in’ at Scottish Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Panthers have made a contract offer to Brian Burns

  
Published July 16, 2023 08:40 AM

Brian Burns has been in the market for a contract extension and he’s reportedly heard from the Panthers about his desire for a new deal.

Burns said in June that he wants to be among the highest-paid edge rushers in the league when he signs his next NFL contract. Darin Gantt of the team’s website reports that the Panthers have made an offer to Burns, who is headed into the final year of his rookie pact, but that a deal may be on hold until another deal is done for another edge rusher.

49ers star Nick Bosa was taken 14 picks ahead of Burns in the first round of the 2019 draft and his next contract is expected to be at the very top of the range for edge rushers. Waiting until that deal is done could help Burns’ efforts for a bigger deal for himself.

Burns is currently set to make a base salary of $16.012 million and the Panthers could use a franchise tag on him in the offseason if the two sides are unable to agree on a longer deal.