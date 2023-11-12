Report: Panthers tried to trade for Davante Adams, Tee Higgins

The Panthers aren’t good. They reportedly tried to get better before the trade deadline.

David Newton of ESPN.com reports, via USA Today, that the Panthers made a run at Raiders receiver Davante Adams and Bengals receiver Tee Higgins before the trade deadline.

It’s a strange contention, given that the Panthers wouldn’t have made themselves into contenders based merely on the acquisition of a player like Adams or Higgins. And if it was a potential move for the future, it could be a sign of what the Panthers might be doing after the 2023 season ends.

They clearly need help at receiver. Aging veteran Adam Thielen is the best option they have. And that’s not good enough, as evidenced by the fact that the Panthers are now 1-8.

Still, they need help for quarterback Bryce Young. That might be why they tried to get Adams and Higgins. And it might be why they’ll try to make a move for either or them or someone else when March rolls around.