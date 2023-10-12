Report: Pat McAfee has paid Aaron Rodgers “millions” to appear weekly on show

It’s good to be Aaron Rodgers.

Although he has never enjoyed the level of endorsements that his exploits would seem to justify, he has fashioned for himself a profitable media revenue stream.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Pat McAfee has paid Rodgers “millions” to make weekly, in-season appearances on the show.

Specifically, Marchand reports that Rodgers “is receiving more than seven figures per year to come on the show each week.” McAfee confirmed to Marchand that Rodgers “has made over $1,000,000 with us, for sure.”

The money apparently comes from the global fee ESPN pays to McAfee for the broadcast rights to his show. Reportedly, the total sum is roughly $17 million per year for five years.

Rodgers isn’t the only one who’s getting paid. Marchand reports that Alabama coach Nick Saban is the “neighborhood” of $1 million per year.

It’s not uncommon for players and coaches to be paid for appearances on radio and TV shows. These amounts are higher than any we’ve ever seen reported.

Frankly, McAfee has gotten his money’s worth from Rodgers. (It’s unclear whether Saban moves the needle, frankly.)

This news also should provide a clear answer to those who from time to time criticize McAfee for not going after Rodgers more aggressively on issues such as vaccines or related hot-button issues. Rodgers isn’t a normal “interview.” He’s a key part of the overall production; he’s a paid cast member of the show.