Report: Patrick Queen is not expected to be out long-term with lower back injury

  
Published December 1, 2025 11:57 AM

Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen had to exit Sunday’s loss to the Bills but he should not be sidelined for long.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Queen is believed to have suffered a lower-back bruise. While he’s set to undergo more tests, the hope is that Queen did not suffer a long-term injury.

Queen, 26, is in his second season with the Steelers. He has not missed a game since beginning his career with the Ravens as the No. 28 overall pick back in 2020.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Queen has registered 89 total tackles with five tackles for loss, five QB hits, four passes defensed, and one sack in 12 games so far in 2025.