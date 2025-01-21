Report: Patriots interviewed Grant Udinski for OC on Monday

The Patriots have continued their search for an offensive coordinator with a young candidate.

Per Albert Breer of SI.com, New England interviewed Grant Udinski for the role on Monday.

Udinski, 28, has been with Minnesota since 2022 when Kevin O’Connell was hired as head coach. He’s currently the team’s assistant offensive coordinator and assistant quarterbacks coach. He was previously assistant to the head coach/special projects in 2022 and assistant QBs coach in 2023.

He’s also served as a coaching assistant for the Panthers under former head coach Matt Rhule and was a graduate assistant for Baylor in 2019.

Udinski has also interviewed for the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator vacancy, with Greer noting he’s a finalist for the job.

New England has interviewed former Bears head interim coach Thomas Brown to be head coach Mike Vrabel’s offensive coordinator. Josh McDaniels is also expected to be a candidate to return to New England as offensive coordinator.