 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_glennreax_v4_250122.jpg
Jets reportedly hire Glenn for HC ‘as expected’
mahomes.jpg
Can the Bills defense outlast the Chiefs offense?
nbc_csu_nfcchamp_250122.jpg
Simms: Eagles need better pass game vs. Commanders

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_glennreax_v4_250122.jpg
Jets reportedly hire Glenn for HC ‘as expected’
mahomes.jpg
Can the Bills defense outlast the Chiefs offense?
nbc_csu_nfcchamp_250122.jpg
Simms: Eagles need better pass game vs. Commanders

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Patriots interviewed Grant Udinski for OC on Monday

  
Published January 21, 2025 01:46 PM

The Patriots have continued their search for an offensive coordinator with a young candidate.

Per Albert Breer of SI.com, New England interviewed Grant Udinski for the role on Monday.

Udinski, 28, has been with Minnesota since 2022 when Kevin O’Connell was hired as head coach. He’s currently the team’s assistant offensive coordinator and assistant quarterbacks coach. He was previously assistant to the head coach/special projects in 2022 and assistant QBs coach in 2023.

He’s also served as a coaching assistant for the Panthers under former head coach Matt Rhule and was a graduate assistant for Baylor in 2019.

Udinski has also interviewed for the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator vacancy, with Greer noting he’s a finalist for the job.

New England has interviewed former Bears head interim coach Thomas Brown to be head coach Mike Vrabel’s offensive coordinator. Josh McDaniels is also expected to be a candidate to return to New England as offensive coordinator.