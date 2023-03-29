Report: Patriots not interested in Lamar Jackson

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Patriots not interested in Lamar Jackson

  
Published March 29, 2023 07:31 AM
nbc_pft_lamarandpatriots_230328
March 28, 2023 08:09 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why the nature of a Lamar Jackson trade feels out of the ordinary for the Patriots, but question if Bill Belichick could consider it if he’s feeling pressure to produce results.

Based on things said and not said during the league meetings, two viable candidates emerged for Lamar Jackson.

One of them can now be scratched off the list.

The Colts and Patriots hadn’t slammed the door, unlike most if not all other potentially interested teams. Via Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com, the Patriots are not interested .

It’s not a surprise, but it wasn’t previously known with any degree of certainty. Owner Robert Kraft said that Meek Mill texted him recently to say Jackson is interested in the Patriots. Kraft deferred the decision to coach Bill Belichick, who refused to address Jackson because he’s currently on another team. (He isn’t, technically; he’s unsigned.)

But Kraft also spoke this week about the importance of draft picks. Beyond the financial expectations for a Jackson contract, the Patriots would be unlikely to give up significant draft capital to get Jackson. Those picks become young, cheap players who can become part of the nucleus of the team.

So while Jackson is clearly better than Mac Jones, the total cost to get the 2019 MVP makes him not an option.

This presumes that the Ravens would even trade Jackson to New England. There’s a very real rivalry between the two teams that possibly would keep them from ever doing it.

Thus, for now, the options appear to be the Colts, the Ravens, or no one.