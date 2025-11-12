 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_antoniobrown_251112.jpg
Brown pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge
nbc_pft_giantswishlist_251112.jpg
Simms discusses wish list for Giants head coach
nbc_pft_travis_hunter_ir_251112.jpg
Jags must reassess Hunter’s role next year

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_antoniobrown_251112.jpg
Brown pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge
nbc_pft_giantswishlist_251112.jpg
Simms discusses wish list for Giants head coach
nbc_pft_travis_hunter_ir_251112.jpg
Jags must reassess Hunter’s role next year

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: “Potential renewed momentum” for YouTube TV-Disney deal

  
Published November 12, 2025 04:02 PM

Nearly two weeks after the dispute between Google and Disney removed ESPN, ABC, and related channels from the YouTube TV service, vague hope has surfaced.

Which is better than no hope at all.

Andrew Marchand of TheAthletic.com reports that there is “potential renewed momentum” toward a deal.

Marchand adds that Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Disney CEO Bob Iger “have become more involved” in the talks.

Earlier this week, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr finally chimed in on the topic, tweeting this: “Google and Disney need to get a deal done and end this blackout. People should have the right to watch the programming they paid for — including football. Get it done!”

When Carr dipped a toe more than two months ago into the Google-Fox dispute (with a message targeted only at Google), a deal got done. In this specific case, Disney would be wise to realize that placating the administration could help boost the chances of securing governmental approval of its proposed mega-media deal with the NFL.

But it’s one thing to, for example, push the notion that President Trump wants his name on the new Commanders stadium (without ever disclosing in its reporting the company’s reliance on the president to approve the partial merger with the NFL) or to give him a no-pushback platform on a popular show at a time when, frankly, he’s becoming more and more unpopular. It’s quite another to do less of a deal than Disney wants to do, simply to boost a separate concern.

Regardless, both sides need to get a deal done. With each passing day, it becomes more and more clear that they do not care about the consumers.

I mean, we already knew they didn’t. But there are certain moments where it makes sense to pretend otherwise. This should be one of them.