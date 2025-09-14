 Skip navigation
Report: Quinshon Judkins is expected to play 10-15 snaps in his debut

  
Published September 14, 2025 12:15 PM

He signed his contract only eight days ago. Today in Baltimore, Browns running back Quinshon Judkins is expected to make his debut.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the plan is for the rookie second-rounder to participate in 10-15 snaps against the Ravens.

Given that Judkins missed all of training camp and the preseason, it’s fair to ask whether one week is enough time to properly acclimate.

Regardless, the plan is the plan. Even if it ends up being another example of the Browns is the Browns.

Judkins remains under investigation by the NFL, based on allegations of domestic violence that did not lead to criminal charges. Judkins met with the league on Wednesday. It’s still unknown if, and when, discipline will be issued.

Until then, he’s free and clear to play.