Report: Raiders, assistant G.M. Champ Kelly part ways

  
Published February 17, 2025 06:35 PM

The Raiders and assistant General Manager Champ Kelly have mutually agreed to part ways, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

New Raiders General Manager John Spytek is making over the front office, and Kelly now can pursue opportunities elsewhere.

Dave Ziegler hired Kelly as assistant G.M. in 2022, and Kelly became interim G.M. after Ziegler’s firing on Nov. 1, 2023. He interviewed for the full-time job that went to Tom Telesco a year ago.

Kelly got his start with the Broncos as a college scout in 2007, and he was promoted to assistant coordinator of pro and college scouting in 2008 and assistant director of pro personnel in 2010. He left for the Bears in 2015 to become director of pro scouting.

In 2017, Kelly became the Bears’ assistant director of player personnel.

Kelly has interviewed for G.M. jobs the past few hiring cycles, including with the Jaguars last week.