Report: Raiders interview Darrell Bevell for their offensive coordinator job

  
Published January 28, 2025 07:14 PM

The Raiders interviewed Darrell Bevell on Tuesday for their offensive coordinator position, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Bevell has spent the past three years as the Dolphins quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

The interview is anything but a surprise.

Bevell worked as Pete Carroll’s offensive coordinator in Seattle from 2011-17, so the new Raiders coach appears to be trying to get the band back together.

Bevell began his NFL coaching career with the Packers in 2000 and spent the 2003-05 seasons as their quarterbacks coach. He was the offensive coordinator for the Vikings (2006-10) before going to the Seahawks.

Bevell also was the defensive coordinator of the Lions (2019-20) and Jaguars (2021) and briefly served as the interim head coach for both of those teams.