Report: Raiders to hire Brian Stark as assistant G.M.

The Raiders are adding to their front office from a division rival.

Per Albert Breer of SI.com, Las Vegas is hiring Brian Stark to be the club’s assistant General Manager under new G.M. John Spytek.

Stark was previously Denver’s director of college scouting. He was in that role for eight seasons, spending a total of 13 seasons with the Broncos. He was previously a national scout and a regional scout for the franchise.

Stark and Spytek worked together with Denver from 2013-2015.