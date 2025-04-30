 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_falconsfines_250430.jpg
NFL fines Falcons, Ulbrich over Sanders prank call
nbc_pft_billbelichickgirlfriend_250430.jpg
Belichick’s girlfriend posts book promotion email
nbc_pft_archmanning_250430.jpg
Arch Manning favored to go No. 1 in 2026 NFL Draft

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_falconsfines_250430.jpg
NFL fines Falcons, Ulbrich over Sanders prank call
nbc_pft_billbelichickgirlfriend_250430.jpg
Belichick’s girlfriend posts book promotion email
nbc_pft_archmanning_250430.jpg
Arch Manning favored to go No. 1 in 2026 NFL Draft

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Raiders to hire Brian Stark as assistant G.M.

  
Published April 30, 2025 04:59 PM

The Raiders are adding to their front office from a division rival.

Per Albert Breer of SI.com, Las Vegas is hiring Brian Stark to be the club’s assistant General Manager under new G.M. John Spytek.

Stark was previously Denver’s director of college scouting. He was in that role for eight seasons, spending a total of 13 seasons with the Broncos. He was previously a national scout and a regional scout for the franchise.

Stark and Spytek worked together with Denver from 2013-2015.