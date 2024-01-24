Report: Raiders to interview Kliff Kingsbury for offensive coordinator

Another team is looking at former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury to potentially become its next offensive coordinator.

Per Albert Breer of SI.com, the Raiders are scheduling an interview with Kingsbury for later this week in Las Vegas.

Kingsbury spent the 2023 season as a senior offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach for USC after four years as head coach of the Cardinals.

Kingsbury compiled a 28-37-1 record with Arizona. His best season was 2021 when the team went 11-6 but was bounced in the wild-card round with a loss to the Rams. The Cardinals twice finished in the top 10 in yards but never cracked the top 10 in scoring. The closest the team got was in 2021, finishing No. 11 in yards while ending the year No. 8 in points.

Las Vegas is the third known team to have interest in Kingsbury as an offensive coordinator this offseason. He has also interviewed with Chicago and Philadelphia.