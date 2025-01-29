Report: Raiders to retain Tom McMahon as special teams coordinator

The Raiders will have at least one holdover among new head coach Pete Carroll’s assistants in 2025.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Las Vegas is retaining Tom McMahon as special teams coordinator.

McMahon, 55, has been with the Raiders since 2022 when Josh McDaniels was hired as head coach. Former head coach Antonio Pierce retained him when he got the full-time top job in 2024.

McMahon has previously been with the Rams, Chiefs, Colts, and Broncos as special teams coordinator. He was also an assistant with the Falcons.