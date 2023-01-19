 Skip navigation
Report: Rams request interview with Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten

  
Published January 19, 2023 09:25 AM
January 19, 2023 09:00 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King analyze what type of assistants Sean McVay needs to bring in for next season, as well as question why the head coach decided to stay.

Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten is a popular man this week.

A day after the Titans put in a request to interview Outten, the Rams have done the same. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports the Rams want to talk to Outten about a job on their remodeled offensive staff.

Outten called plays for the Broncos in the final two games of the season after the team fired Nathaniel Hackett.

Outten began his NFL coaching career in Atlanta in 2016 as an intern before earning a promotion to offensive assistant, a job he held in 2017-18. He was the Packers’ tight ends coach from 2019-21 before following Hackett to Denver.

The Rams lost offensive coordinator Liam Coen last week after he left to take the same position at the University of Kentucky. He spent only one season in Los Angeles.

Head coach Sean McVay calls the plays for the Rams.

The Rams also have parted ways with offensive line coach Kevin Carberry and running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples left to become the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator for Arizona State.