Report: Rams to hire Jerry Schuplinski as senior offensive assistant

Rams head coach Sean McVay is reportedly adding another voice to his offensive staff.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is going to hire Jerry Schuplinski. Schuplinski will work as a senior offensive assistant during the 2024 season.

Schuplinski spent the last two seasons with the Raiders. He was a senior offensive assistant in 2022 and worked as the team’s tight ends coach in 2023.

Prior to joining the Raiders, Schuplinski spent two seasons as the Giants’ quarterbacks coach and had stints as an assistant quarterbacks coach with the Dolphins and Patriots.

The Rams announced several other hires on Tuesday, including quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone and offensive assistant/pass game specialist Nate Scheelhaase.