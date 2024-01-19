Report: Ravens are not expected to activate Mark Andrews for Saturday

On Thursday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Mark Andrews’ status was “up in the air” as the tight end looks to return from a serious ankle injury suffered in November.

There’s now some more clarity.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Baltimore is not expected to activate Andrews off of injured reserve for Saturday’s game against the Texans.

Andrews seemed to be close, as the Ravens listed him as a full participant in Wednesday and Thursday’s practices. But Baltimore will wait at least another week to get Andrews back to play, should the team defeat Houston and advance.

Andrews caught 45 passes for 544 yards with six touchdowns in 10 games this season. Despite missing seven games, Andrews still led the team in touchdown receptions.