Report: Ravens, Cowboys could have interest in Dalvin Cook if he clears waivers

The Jets are expected to make Dalvin Cook’s departure official Wednesday. The running back has to clear waivers before becoming a free agent Thursday afternoon.

The Ravens and Cowboys are expected to have interest in Cook if he clears waivers, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. Anderson said the Ravens have potential interest in adding Cook to their practice squad.

J.K. Dobbins and Keaton Mitchell are on injured reserve, so the Ravens have a need.

The Cowboys placed third-string running back Deuce Vaughn on injured reserve Wednesday, with Malik Davis on the practice squad behind Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle. Dowdle missed last week’s game with an ankle injury. The Cowboys also have fullback Hunter Luepke.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy was asked about the possibility of adding Cook.

“Those are questions you are always visiting with and so forth,” McCarthy said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “Obviously I have a tremendous amount of respect for him, played a number of games against [him] when Dalvin was in Minnesota. I have great respect for him.”