 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kelceafterretirement_250213.jpg
Could Kelce stay involved in NFL if he retires?
nbc_pft_kelcewalkingaway_250213.jpg
Kelce has ‘earned the right’ to walk away
nbc_csu_hurtsspagnuolo_250212.jpg
Spagnuolo did ‘really well’ against Eagles offense

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kelceafterretirement_250213.jpg
Could Kelce stay involved in NFL if he retires?
nbc_pft_kelcewalkingaway_250213.jpg
Kelce has ‘earned the right’ to walk away
nbc_csu_hurtsspagnuolo_250212.jpg
Spagnuolo did ‘really well’ against Eagles offense

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Ravens to hire Chiefs safeties coach Donald D’Alesio

  
Published February 12, 2025 09:43 PM

The Ravens are hiring Chiefs safeties coach Donald D’Alesio as their defensive backs coach, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

D’Alesio just completed his fourth season with the Chiefs, his third as the safeties coach. He was a defensive analyst in his first season with the Chiefs in 2021.

He worked with safeties Justin Reid and Bryan Cook with the Chiefs, and he will inherit safety Kyle Hamilton and cornerback Marlon Humphrey with the Ravens.

D’Alesio was a defensive analyst at LSU in 2020 after spending five seasons on the Youngstown State football coaching staff (2015-19). At Youngstown State, he worked as a defensive quality control coach, the defensive line coach and as defensive coordinator.

D’Alesio won two Super Bowl rings with the Chiefs.