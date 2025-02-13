Report: Ravens to hire Chiefs safeties coach Donald D’Alesio

The Ravens are hiring Chiefs safeties coach Donald D’Alesio as their defensive backs coach, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

D’Alesio just completed his fourth season with the Chiefs, his third as the safeties coach. He was a defensive analyst in his first season with the Chiefs in 2021.

He worked with safeties Justin Reid and Bryan Cook with the Chiefs, and he will inherit safety Kyle Hamilton and cornerback Marlon Humphrey with the Ravens.

D’Alesio was a defensive analyst at LSU in 2020 after spending five seasons on the Youngstown State football coaching staff (2015-19). At Youngstown State, he worked as a defensive quality control coach, the defensive line coach and as defensive coordinator.

D’Alesio won two Super Bowl rings with the Chiefs.