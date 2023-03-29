 Skip navigation
MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Ravens tried to sign Baker Mayfield

  
Published March 29, 2023 03:11 PM
nbc_pft_lamarrequesttrade_230328
March 28, 2023 08:09 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze Lamar Jackson’s move to request a trade from the Ravens, dissecting what Baltimore could ask for in exchange and why an agent could’ve done this a year ago.

As the impasse lingers between the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson, Baltimore might ultimately need a viable Plan B at the most important position in the game.

They have reportedly tried to address the situation via the free-agent market.

JoeBucsFan.com reports that the Ravens made an offer to new Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, and that Mayfield declined.

The Ravens currently have one quarterback under contract -- Anthony Brown. Tyler Huntley is a restricted free agent, who has yet to attract any interest from other teams.

Would Mayfield have replaced Huntley as the backup, or would Mayfield and Huntley have competed to be the starter, if the Ravens move on from Jackson? That’s unclear. However, they still need to have a solid alternative to the 2019 NFL MVP.

Whether it’s Huntley or someone else, the Ravens need to have a fallback plan. Ideally, Plan A -- Lamar Jackson under contract -- will still be the end result.