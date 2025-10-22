Report: Ravens’ veteran players had ping pong tables removed from the locker room

Amid their four-game losing streak, the Ravens took a common step for teams in desperation mode: They removed ping pong tables from the locker room. But whose decision was it?

The original Baltimore Sun report about what’s going on within the team said it was the coaches who wanted the players to get down to business and removed any distractions. But Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that the changes in the locker room initiated with veteran leaders on the team, not the coaching staff.

Items removed from the locker room also included a basketball hoop, cornhole boards and video game consoles. That often happens in the NFL when teams feel that the locker room has become distracted from the business at hand.

More important than the locker room is that the Ravens are getting healthier, with quarterback Lamar Jackson set to return on Sunday against the Bears. A win would go a long way toward getting the Ravens’ season back on track. A loss would be their fifth in a row, and would raise serious questions about whether this Ravens team has problems much deeper than what’s in the locker room.