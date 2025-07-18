Report: RB Quinshon Judkins won’t report to camp today, will focus on his legal issue

Browns rookies report on Friday. Second-round running back Quinshon Judkins won’t be among them.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Judkins, who has not yet signed, will not report to training camp on Friday.

And while the obvious barrier could be regarded as the effort to get a fully-guaranteed contract as the fourth pick in round two. But it’s about more than how much of the contract will be fully guaranteed.

“He’s focusing more on his legal matter right now and so are the Browns,” Cabot said.

Implicit in that reporting could be an acknowledgement that the Browns and Judkins are bracing for the NFL to place the player on paid leave, as soon as he signs his contract. So whether he’s signed or not signed, he won’t be there. It’s better to resolve the criminal situation quickly, take his unpaid suspension, and come to the NFL with a clean slate.