 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250717.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Should players sign shorter deals?
nbc_pftpm_collins_250717.jpg
49ers, second-rounder Collins agree to deal
pftpmvonmiller250717.jpg
What lack of details may mean for Miller-WAS deal

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250717.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Should players sign shorter deals?
nbc_pftpm_collins_250717.jpg
49ers, second-rounder Collins agree to deal
pftpmvonmiller250717.jpg
What lack of details may mean for Miller-WAS deal

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: RB Quinshon Judkins won’t report to camp today, will focus on his legal issue

  
Published July 18, 2025 10:05 AM

Browns rookies report on Friday. Second-round running back Quinshon Judkins won’t be among them.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Judkins, who has not yet signed, will not report to training camp on Friday.

And while the obvious barrier could be regarded as the effort to get a fully-guaranteed contract as the fourth pick in round two. But it’s about more than how much of the contract will be fully guaranteed.

“He’s focusing more on his legal matter right now and so are the Browns,” Cabot said.

Implicit in that reporting could be an acknowledgement that the Browns and Judkins are bracing for the NFL to place the player on paid leave, as soon as he signs his contract. So whether he’s signed or not signed, he won’t be there. It’s better to resolve the criminal situation quickly, take his unpaid suspension, and come to the NFL with a clean slate.