 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestpicks_250123.jpg
Bills lead NFL conference championship best bets
nbc_csu_afcchampionship_250123.jpg
AFC Championship preview: Bills vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_nfcchampionship_250123.jpg
NFC Championship preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestpicks_250123.jpg
Bills lead NFL conference championship best bets
nbc_csu_afcchampionship_250123.jpg
AFC Championship preview: Bills vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_nfcchampionship_250123.jpg
NFC Championship preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Robert Saleh headed back to San Francisco as defensive coordinator

  
Published January 23, 2025 08:37 PM

Robert Saleh apparently isn’t getting a second chance as a head coach in this hiring cycle.

Saleh is headed back to San Francisco, returning as the team’s defensive coordinator, TheAthletic.com reports Thursday night.

He interviewed with the Cowboys, Jaguars and Raiders and appeared a front-runner for the job in Jacksonville. Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen began negotiating with the team again Thursday after they fired General Manager Trent Baalke, and Coen now is expected to become the Jaguars’ head coach.

Saleh canceled his flight to Jacksonville late Thursday for a second interview scheduled for Friday.

The Jets fired Saleh five games into his fourth season, going 20-36 in his time in New York.

Saleh initially joined the 49ers in 2017, and his “all gas, no brake” defense was became one of the top units in the league within two years. His work in San Francisco landed him the Jets’ job, and it could lead to a second opportunity as a head coach after the 2025 season, depending on how it goes.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area recently reported the 49ers had offered to make Saleh the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the league.

Now, they have their man.