Report: Robert Saleh headed back to San Francisco as defensive coordinator

Robert Saleh apparently isn’t getting a second chance as a head coach in this hiring cycle.

Saleh is headed back to San Francisco, returning as the team’s defensive coordinator, TheAthletic.com reports Thursday night.

He interviewed with the Cowboys, Jaguars and Raiders and appeared a front-runner for the job in Jacksonville. Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen began negotiating with the team again Thursday after they fired General Manager Trent Baalke, and Coen now is expected to become the Jaguars’ head coach.

Saleh canceled his flight to Jacksonville late Thursday for a second interview scheduled for Friday.

The Jets fired Saleh five games into his fourth season, going 20-36 in his time in New York.

Saleh initially joined the 49ers in 2017, and his “all gas, no brake” defense was became one of the top units in the league within two years. His work in San Francisco landed him the Jets’ job, and it could lead to a second opportunity as a head coach after the 2025 season, depending on how it goes.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area recently reported the 49ers had offered to make Saleh the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the league.

Now, they have their man.