Report: Saints hire Randy Mueller in advisory role

Randy Mueller is returning to the Saints.

Jeff Duncan of nola.com reports that the Saints are hiring their former General Manager as a full-time advisor in the team’s front office.

Mueller served as the Saints’ GM from 2000-01 and later was the GM of the Dolphins from 2005-07. He most recently was director of player personnel with the Seattle Sea Dragons.

He joins his longtime friend, current General Manager Mickey Loomis, in the front office working primarily in the club’s pro and college scouting departments and assisting in strategic planning initiatives, according to Duncan.

Mueller advised the Saints unofficially during the NFL draft and he attended the team’s training camp in Irvine, California, earlier this month.

He becomes the third former General Manager in the Saints’ front office, joining Dave Ziegler and Jeff Ireland. Ziegler, hired as a senior personnel advisor earlier this year, was the Raiders’ General Manager from 2022-23. Ireland, who is the Saints’ director of college scouting and assistant GM, was the Dolphins’ GM from 2008-13.