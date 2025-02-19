 Skip navigation
Report: Saints promoting Phil Galiano to special teams coordinator

  
Published February 19, 2025 12:28 PM

The Saints have made a choice for one of their coordinators.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, New Orleans is promoting Phil Galiano to special teams coordinator.

Galiano, 47, has been with the Saints since 2019, serving as assistant special teams coach. He’s also spent time with the Bucs and Dolphins in the league, as well as serving in a variety of roles for college programs across the country.

Galiano replaces Darren Rizzi, who departed the franchise after serving as interim head coach in 2024 following Denis Allen’s firing. Rizzi has since joined the Broncos as special teams coordinator, reuniting with Sean Payton.

Hired as Saints head coach last week, Kellen Moore is reportedly working to hire Doug Nussmeier as his first offensive coordinator in New Orleans.