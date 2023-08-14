Report: Saints RB Kendre Miller avoids significant knee injury

The Saints have avoided a major injury at the running back position.

Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports that rookie running back Kendre Miller is not expected to miss extensive time after suffering a knee sprain in Sunday’s preseason opener against the Chiefs.

Per the report, the injury is not serious. Miller could be available for Week One.

The Saints will need him, given that veteran running back Alvin Kamara will miss the first three games, due to a suspension under the Personal Conduct Policy.

The Saints likely will be adding another running back to handle the load in practice and in the final two preseason games. They hosted veteran Kareem Hunt last week, but he left without signing a deal. He remains unsigned.

The Saints open the regular season on September 10 with a visit from the Titans.