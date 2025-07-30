 Skip navigation
Report: Saints TE Juwan Johnson’s groin injury is not serious

  
Published July 30, 2025 06:58 PM

Saints tight end Juwan Johnson left practice with an injury Wednesday, but the news is good.

Jordan Schultz reports Johnson has a groin injury that isn’t serious and that will keep Johnson out only a few days, at most.

Johnson, 28, signed a three-year, $30.75 million deal with the Saints this offseason.

In his first five seasons with the team, Johnson totaled 146 catches for 1,622 yards and 18 touchdowns.

He had his best season in 2024 with 50 receptions for 548 yards and three touchdowns.