Report: Saints telling other candidates they plan to continue discussions with Kellen Moore

Signs continue to point toward Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore being the next head coach of the Saints.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis has informed other candidates that the team plans to continue discussions with Moore about taking the job. Moore cannot meet with the team again or officially be hired until after the Super Bowl.

The report notes that Loomis is telling others that there’s been no final decision, but there also doesn’t appear to be an alternate choice on the horizon. Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady and former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy have pulled themselves out of contention while Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver are the candidates other than Moore who have interviewed twice.

Moore was the last of the three candidates to have his second interview and the team has not interviewed anyone since that meeting, which goes along with any calls Loomis is making as strong signals that the Saints are just waiting to formalize things as soon as possible.