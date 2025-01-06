 Skip navigation
Report: Saints to interview David Shaw for head coach

  
Published January 6, 2025 11:57 AM

The Saints are taking a look at a former NFL assistant and collegiate head coach for their own head coaching vacancy.

Per Jane Slater of NFL Media, New Orleans will interview former Stanford head coach and current Denver senior personnel executive David Shaw.

Shaw, 52, was Stanford’s head coach from 2011-2022, compiling a 96-54 record with the Cardinal and three Pac-12 conference titles. Before returning to his alma mater to coach in 2007, he was an NFL assistant with the Eagles, Raiders, and Ravens.

He officially joined the Broncos in June 2024.

New Orleans fired former head coach Dennis Allen in November after the team started the season 2-7.