Report: Saints to release Marcus Maye

The Saints have informed veteran safety Marcus Maye they will release him at the start of the league year, Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report reports.

Maye signed a three year, $22.5 million contract with the Saints as a free agent in 2022, but he missed as many games (17) as he played (17) in two seasons. That includes a three-game suspension.

If Maye is designated a post-June 1 cut, he will count $2.414 million in dead money and open $7.235 million in cap space.

Maye, who turns 31 next week, spent his first five seasons with the Jets after they made him a second-round pick in 2017.

In 77 career games, he has totaled 409 tackles, eight interceptions, 28 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and 4.5 sacks.