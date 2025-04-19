Report: Seahawks are open to trading QB Sam Howell

Drew Lock is in. And Sam Howell could be out.

ESPN reports that the Seahawks are open to trading Howell, and that the Seahawks have been “receiving inquiries” from interested teams.

The Seahawks currently have four quarterbacks under contract — Sam Darnold, Lock, Howell, and Jaren Hall. Lock recently signed with Seattle.

Howell, who arrived in a trade last year with the Commanders, enters the fourth year of his rookie deal. He was a fifth-round pick out of North Carolina in 2022.

In his second season, Howell started 17 games for Washington, throwing for 3,946 yards, 21 touchdown passes, and a league-leading 21 interceptions.

G.M. John Schenider recently told Seattle Sports 710-AM that the Seahawks are prepared to let Lock and Howell compete for the backup job. Lock spent 2023 with the Seahawks before signing with the Giants in 2024.

“Sam was put in a very hard spot last year,” Schneider said, via ESPN.com. “He comes in, he’s learning a new system. The year before, I think he led the league in attempts, and they didn’t run the ball at all. We loved the toughness and everything. He comes in, learns a whole new system that was heavy, heavy dropback and gets thrown into a game where we’re behind, we’re throwing the ball every play, backed up. It didn’t go well for him. He would admit that, probably from a preparation standpoint, too. But he wasn’t put in a great spot.”

Schneider was referring to the opportunity Howell received when he entered a December game against the Packers, and completed only five of 14 passes for 24 yards and an interception.

The Seahawks became interested in Howell after he completed 29 of 44 passes for 312 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions in a 29-26 Seattle win over Washington during the 2023 season.

Howell is due to make $1.1 million in 2025. He instantly becomes a candidate to be traded to a team that needs a quarterback and that either doesn’t land a suitable prospect in the draft or that is willing to address the need before the draft by making a deal.