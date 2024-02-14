Report: Seahawks to interview Fred Walker for quarterbacks coach

The Seahawks are interviewing Fred Walker today for their vacant quarterbacks coach position, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports.

Walker as with the Raiders the past two seasons as an offensive assistant. He spent 11 seasons coaching at the college level before entering the NFL coaching ranks.

In 2021, Walker served as the quarterbacks coach at Massachusetts after one year coaching wide receivers for Murray State in 2020.

Walker served as an offensive assistant at Duke from 2018-19, where he worked primarily with the quarterbacks. Under Walker’s guidance, Daniel Jones was a two-time team MVP with the Blue Devils.

He also helped coach Dak Prescott at Mississippi State, where Walker spent four seasons. Walker also coached the receivers at Tennessee Tech (2017) and was a graduate assistant at Troy (2015-16).