Report: Seahawks wanted Maxx Crosby, Raiders said he’s not available

  
Published March 7, 2025 09:09 PM

It’s been a busy week for the Seahawks, and the Raiders.

The former AFC West rivals (prior to 2002) did some business on Friday night, with quarterback Geno Smith being sent from Seattle to Las Vegas for a third-round pick. Albert Breer of SI.com has added a wrinkle to the talks that led to the Smith deal getting done.

Breer reports that the talks opened with the Seahawks offering Smith and receiver D.K. Metcalf for defensive end Maxx Crosby. The Raiders “quickly” dismissed the possibility, explaining that Crosby wasn’t available.

The news also indicates that talks began before Wednesday, when Crosby signed an extension with the Raiders that makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

It points to the notion that the Seahawks have a clear plan in place to replace Smith. Whether it’s Sam Darnold (most likely) or someone else (how about Daniel Jones?), we’ll likely find out who it is no later than Monday.