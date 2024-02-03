Report: Sean Mannion retires to join Packers’ coaching staff

Former NFL quarterback Sean Mannion has retired to immediately begin an NFL coaching career, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports.

Mannion, per Henderson, has accepted a position on the Packers’ coaching staff working with the quarterbacks and the passing game. Mannion’s official title is unclear.

The Seahawks signed Mannion to their practice squad Dec. 8, but he did not see any game action. He previously was on Seattle’s practice squad in 2022 and with the team in training camp in 2021.

Mannion, a third-round pick of the Rams in 2015, appeared in 14 games in his career with three starts. His most recent start came in 2021 for the Vikings.

In nine seasons, Mannion spent time with the Rams, Vikings and Seahawks.