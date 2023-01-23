 Skip navigation
Report: Sean Payton to have second interview with Broncos this week

  
Published January 23, 2023 05:10 AM
January 21, 2023 03:40 PM
Mike Florio provides the latest on the NFL coaching carousel and examines the difficulty of conducting interviews for future opportunities while getting ready for the Divisional Round.

Sean Payton met with the Broncos last week and it appears there’s more for the two sides to discuss.

Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that Payton will have a second interview with the Broncos on Wednesday. It’s the first report of a candidate getting a second interview in Denver, although Mike Klis of KUSA reported late last week that the plan was to have one to three finalists back in for further conversations.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn interviewed with the Broncos last Friday to wrap up the first round of interviews for Denver. They’ve also spoken with their defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, former Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, former Stanford head coach David Shaw, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh was withdrawn his name from consideration.

Payton has also interviewed with the Texans and he had a scheduled interview with the Panthers last Friday postponed. That meeting was rescheduled for Monday.