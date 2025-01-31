 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_mvptalk_250207.jpg
How did Allen win MVP not on All-Pro first team?
ricky_williams_mpx.jpg
Williams was ‘butthurt’ about his 2000 draft fate
nbc_pft_kuechlyinterview_250207.jpg
LB Kuechly reveals what made QB Brees so ‘unique’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
nbc_pft_mvptalk_250207.jpg
How did Allen win MVP not on All-Pro first team?
ricky_williams_mpx.jpg
Williams was ‘butthurt’ about his 2000 draft fate
nbc_pft_kuechlyinterview_250207.jpg
LB Kuechly reveals what made QB Brees so ‘unique’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Report: Shawn Jefferson to remain Jets’ wide receivers coach

  
Published January 31, 2025 10:20 AM

The Jets will reportedly be holding onto at least one member of their 2024 coaching staff.

Connor Hughes of SNY reports that new head coach Aaron Glenn will retain wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson. Jefferson reportedly drew interest from other teams, but the Jets declined permission to interview him.

Jefferson joined Robert Saleh’s staff for the 2024 season and he was also the team’s wide receivers coach on Adam Gase’s staff in 2019 and 2020. Jefferson has also worked for the Panthers, Cardinals, Dolphins, Titans, and Lions over the last two decades.

The Jets have settled on Steve Wilks as their defensive coordinator, but have not hired an offensive coordinator at this point. Reports have pointed toward Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand as the leading candidate.