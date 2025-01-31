Report: Shawn Jefferson to remain Jets’ wide receivers coach

The Jets will reportedly be holding onto at least one member of their 2024 coaching staff.

Connor Hughes of SNY reports that new head coach Aaron Glenn will retain wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson. Jefferson reportedly drew interest from other teams, but the Jets declined permission to interview him.

Jefferson joined Robert Saleh’s staff for the 2024 season and he was also the team’s wide receivers coach on Adam Gase’s staff in 2019 and 2020. Jefferson has also worked for the Panthers, Cardinals, Dolphins, Titans, and Lions over the last two decades.

The Jets have settled on Steve Wilks as their defensive coordinator, but have not hired an offensive coordinator at this point. Reports have pointed toward Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand as the leading candidate.